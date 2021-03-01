California medical board investigating surgeon who attended Zoom court hearing from operating room

The Medical Board of California is investigating an incident in which a plastic surgeon appeared for a virtual traffic trial while a patient was undergoing a procedure in the background, The Sacramento Bee reported Feb. 26.

Scott Green, MD, a plastic surgeon in Northern California, logged on to the Zoom hearing Feb. 25 in his surgical gear, with the sounds of medical machines in the background.

"So unless I'm mistaken, I'm seeing a defendant that's in the middle of an operating room appearing to be actively engaged in providing services to a patient. Is that correct Mr. Green? Or should I say Dr. Green?" Gary Link, Sacramento Superior Court commissioner, said. "I do not feel comfortable for the welfare of a patient if you're in the process of operating that I would put on a trial notwithstanding the fact the officer is here today."

Dr. Green responded: "I have another surgeon right here who's doing the surgery with me, so I can stand here and allow them to do the surgery also."

Mr. Link declined, saying he would reschedule "when you're not actively involved or participating and attending to the needs of a patient."

The medical board "expects physicians to follow the standard of care when treating their patients," a spokesperson said in a statement referenced by The New York Times, adding that it will look into the situation.

Dr. Green hadn't responded to either news outlets' request for comment at the time of publication, according to their reports. The Times also said Mr. Link could not be reached.





