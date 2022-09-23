Benedictine College, Catholic Healthcare International partner on new independent medical school

Atchison, Kan.-based Benedictine College and Catholic Healthcare International signed a collaborative affiliation agreement Sept. 8 to establish a new independent medical school.

The proposed St. Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering, School of Osteopathic Medicine would be located on Benedictine College's campus. It has yet to be accredited.

"It is vital to train future doctors at a place like Benedictine College that understands the essential role of faith and morality in the sciences," Stephen Minnis, president of Benedictine College, said in a news release. "The campus culture of community, faith, and scholarship that we have worked so hard to create will be the perfect home for the proposed Padre Pio medical school at Benedictine College."