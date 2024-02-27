Average pay for 5 largest physician specialties, by state

Nebraska is the highest paying state for anesthesiologists, while emergency medicine physicians make the most in Kentucky, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The agency compiled the average wage for physician specialties in every state as of May 2022, the latest data available.

The bureau tracks 18 physician specialties, and the largest by employment are anesthesiologist (37,430), emergency medicine (29,260), family medicine (100,940), general internal medicine (67,220) and general pediatrics (33,430).

Below are the five largest physician specialties by employment and the mean annual wage in every state and the District of Columbia.

Note: Some states did not report wages for all specialties.