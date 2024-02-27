Average pay for 5 largest physician specialties, by state

Mariah Taylor

Nebraska is the highest paying state for anesthesiologists, while emergency medicine physicians make the most in Kentucky, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data. 

The agency compiled the average wage for physician specialties in every state as of May 2022, the latest data available.

The bureau tracks 18 physician specialties, and the largest by employment are anesthesiologist (37,430), emergency medicine (29,260), family medicine (100,940), general internal medicine (67,220) and general pediatrics (33,430).

Below are the five largest physician specialties by employment and the mean annual wage in every state and the District of Columbia.

Note: Some states did not report wages for all specialties.

State

  Anesthesiologist 

  Emergency medicine 

  Family medicine 

  General internal medicine 

  Pediatricians, general 

Alabama

$383,600

$278,650

$233,410

$248,320

NA

Alaska

NA

≥$239,200

$297,870

≥$239,200

$257,230

Arizona

$291,700

NA

$234,830

NA

$196,990

Arkansas

NA

≥$239,200

$142,220

NA

$187,970

California

NA

$227,850

$240,770

$215,340

$217,480

Colorado

≥$239,200

NA

$219,120

$252,940

$180,450

Connecticut

$384,860

$335,980

NA

$257,310

$173,600

Delaware

NA

NA

$229,990

$240,590

$187,850

District of Columbia

≥$239,200

NA

$210,800

$193,930

NA

Florida

$299,980

$346,900

$217,820

$259,970

$195,440

Georgia

NA

$294,900

$241,720

$267,960

$180,440

Hawaii

≥$239,200

NA

$233,280

$272,980

$204,730

Idaho

$407,820

NA

$226,730

$200,110

$173,120

Illinois

$238,620

$333,280

$164,490

$164,400

$181,310

Indiana

$296,380

≥$239,200

$231,990

$308,970

$219,350

Iowa

$296,380

$310,470

$260,900

$255,060

$245,460

Kansas

$257,530

NA

$204,040

NA

$155,400

Kentucky

$329,780

$382,040

$232,240

$326,400

$210,230

Louisiana

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

$174,720

$285,200

$187,970

Maine

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

$191,470

$250,180

$225,700

Maryland

$395,320

≥$239,200

$217,140

$271,090

$177,850

Massachusetts

NA

$290,650

$247,560

$182,860

$166,270

Michigan

≥$239,200

$317,490

$185,420

$222,150

$161,840

Minnesota

$393,290

$336,550

$231,200

$310,290

$207,570

Mississippi

≥$239,200

NA

$230,540

$273,080

≥$239,200

Missouri

≥$239,200

$276,710

$221,320

$299,730

$145,970

Montana

$346,740

≥$239,200

$209,330

$298,110

$214,280

Nebraska

$422,040

NA

$267,760

$245,290

$116,930

Nevada

$283,070

≥$239,200

$257,210

$206,500

NA

  New Hampshire  

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

$251,540

$279,230

$253,750

New Jersey

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

$174,810

$230,200

$203,020

New Mexico

NA

$332,590

$217,190

$257,080

$208,100

New York

$309,350

$250,260

$195,570

$195,110

$191,970

North Carolina

$305,900

NA

$224,590

$252,580

$219,400

North Dakota

NA

≥$239,200

NA

$283,640

NA

Ohio

$350,150

$361,530

$213,050

$181,190

$239,070

Oklahoma

≥$239,200

$312,940

$266,800

$259,430

$189,320

Oregon

$395,060

$306,790

$207,350

$258,400

$183,910

Pennsylvania

≥$239,200

$356,460

$232,070

$309,080

$199,060

Rhode Island

NA

≥$239,200

$209,250

$247,490

$210,870

  South Carolina  

$355,130

$299,480

$309,270

$309,570

$236,460

South Dakota

≥$239,200

$268,230

$242,880

≥$239,200

$217,470

Tennessee

$321,690

NA

$258,530

$135,890

$223,290

Texas

$298,710

NA

$211,940

$219,640

$250,850

Utah

$262,830

$375,290

$231,790

$236,200

$232,020

Vermont

$356,190

≥$239,200

$202,030

$202,600

NA

Virginia

$254,440

$315,290

$224,940

$241,820

$172,760

Washington

$419,950

$324,890

$227,740

$259,470

$153,490

West Virginia

$242,060

NA

$208,220

$107,440

$150,000

Wisconsin

$374,230

≥$239,200

$234,440

$347,740

$244,330

Wyoming

$205,800

NA

$295,570

NA

$229,500

