American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology to hold online exam over safety concerns 

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology will hold a virtual certification exam, normally conducted in Texas, due to test takers' safety concerns following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and uncertainties regarding COVID-19, Bloomberg Law reported July 14.

The exams have been held online since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but were set to return to being held in person this fall. More than 500 OB-GYNs wrote a letter to the board requesting the exam remain virtual over fears of prosecution under the state's strict anti-abortion laws.

"The state of Texas has severely restricted access to abortion and has allowed private citizens to take legal action against anyone suspected of assisting or performing terminations. Mandating travel to the state poses an unacceptable risk to our personal safety," the letter said.