American Academy of Family Physicians names new president

The American Academy of Family Physicians named Tochi Iroku-Malize, MD, as president, according to a Sept. 21 news release.

Dr. Iroku-Malize serves as founding chair and professor of family medicine for the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead, New York, and senior vice president and chair of the family medicine service line for Northwell Health.

The American Academy of Family Physicians was founded in 1947 and represents more than 127,000 physicians and medical students nationwide.