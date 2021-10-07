AMA recognizes 44 systems for clinician burnout efforts

- Small
The American Medical Association honored 44 health systems for their efforts to support clinicians' well-being amid potential burnout. The organization unveiled the list in an Oct. 7 press release as recipients of the 2021 Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program.
Candidates were evaluated based on documented efforts to reduce work-related burnout through system drivers. Scoring criteria was based on demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork and support, according to the release.
Below are the 44 health systems honored, listed in alphabetical order and not ranked.
1.Ascension Medical Group
2. Atrium Health
3. Atrius Health
4. Bassett Healthcare Network
5. Bayhealth
6. BJC Medical Group
7. Boston Medical Center
8. Bozeman Health
9. Centra Medical Group
10. Children's Mercy Kansas City
11. Children's Primary Care Medical Group
12. ChristianaCare
13. Christus Physician Group
14. Confluence Health
15. Harvard Medical Faculty at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
16. Heartland Health Centers
17. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
18. Kootenai Health
19. LCMC Health
20. Massachusetts General Physicians Organization
21. Mayo Clinic
22. MedStar Health
23. Mercy Medical Group
24. Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan
25. MidMichigan Health
26. New Hanover Regional Medical Center
27. Northwestern Medicine
28. Oak Street Health
29. Ochsner Health
30. Orlando Health
31. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
32. Sanford Health
33. South Georgia Medical Center
34. Southern California Permanente Medical Group
35. Spectrum Health
36. Spectrum Healthcare Partners
37. Stanford Medicine
38. SUNY Upstate Medical University
39. Thundermist Health Center
40. UCHealth Southern Region
41. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus
42. UNC Health
43. University of Utah Health
44. UPMC