AMA recognizes 44 systems for clinician burnout efforts

The American Medical Association honored 44 health systems for their efforts to support clinicians' well-being amid potential burnout. The organization unveiled the list in an Oct. 7 press release as recipients of the 2021 Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program.

Candidates were evaluated based on documented efforts to reduce work-related burnout through system drivers. Scoring criteria was based on demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork and support, according to the release.

Below are the 44 health systems honored, listed in alphabetical order and not ranked.

1.Ascension Medical Group

2. Atrium Health

3. Atrius Health

4. Bassett Healthcare Network

5. Bayhealth

6. BJC Medical Group

7. Boston Medical Center

8. Bozeman Health

9. Centra Medical Group

10. Children's Mercy Kansas City

11. Children's Primary Care Medical Group

12. ChristianaCare

13. Christus Physician Group

14. Confluence Health

15. Harvard Medical Faculty at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

16. Heartland Health Centers

17. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

18. Kootenai Health

19. LCMC Health

20. Massachusetts General Physicians Organization

21. Mayo Clinic

22. MedStar Health

23. Mercy Medical Group

24. Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan

25. MidMichigan Health

26. New Hanover Regional Medical Center

27. Northwestern Medicine

28. Oak Street Health

29. Ochsner Health

30. Orlando Health

31. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

32. Sanford Health

33. South Georgia Medical Center

34. Southern California Permanente Medical Group

35. Spectrum Health

36. Spectrum Healthcare Partners

37. Stanford Medicine

38. SUNY Upstate Medical University

39. Thundermist Health Center

40. UCHealth Southern Region

41. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus

42. UNC Health

43. University of Utah Health

44. UPMC