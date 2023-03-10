The health crisis hospitals can't afford to ignore, per AMA's president

A burnout crisis has emerged among physicians that has widespread implications for clinicians and patients alike, Jack Resneck Jr., MD, American Medical Association president, wrote in an article March 9 on the organization's website. He added that changes must begin at the health system level.

Many factors are driving physician burnout, he said, including increased administrative burdens, inadequate support in practice and health systems to mitigate obstacles, disinformation campaigns, political attacks on medicine, third-party interference with the patient-physician relationship, Medicare payment cuts, inflation in practice expenses and demoralized workforces.

"Physicians haven't lost the will to do our jobs — we are just frustrated that our healthcare system is putting too many obstacles in the way," Dr. Resneck wrote. "The answer lies not in offering us more yoga classes, coffee gift certificates or dinners with hospital leadership. While wellness has its place, to focus solely on physician resilience is to blame the victim. Curbing burnout for physicians will require actions at the system level, as well as a greater degree of collaboration among clinicians, health systems, insurers, government, medical societies, EHR vendors and other health system stakeholders."

Dr. Resneck said he has been working with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, to find solutions. Here are four ways to curb the crisis, according to the article: