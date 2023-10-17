ACS debuts online course on disaster management, emergency preparedness

The American College of Surgeons has released an online version of a course designed to equip physicians with best practices for responding to mass casualty incidents.

The Disaster Management and Emergency Preparedness course is focused on the hospital response to disaster and takes physicians through an interactive array of emergency scenarios including earthquakes and terrorist attacks.

The first scenario available through the course will focus on earthquake preparedness, with ACS planning to roll out the complete set of scenarios by early 2024, according to an Oct. 17 news release. The course itself is not new and has long been available in person, with the online offering aiming to expand access to more participants.