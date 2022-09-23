6 systems launching residency programs 

Healthcare systems have started residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages.

Here are six:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital launched a new family medical residency program, The Lewiston Tribune reported Sept. 23.

2. The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and Reno-based Renown Health announced the accreditation of a new three-year pediatrics residency program Sept. 22. It will begin in July 2023.

3. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La., announced the accreditation of a new internal medicine residency set to begin in July 2023, The Ouachita Citizen reported Sept. 21.

4. Burgaw, N.C.-based Black River Health Services launched a rural family medicine residency program, North Carolina Health News reported Sept. 20.

5. Santa Maria, Calif.-based Marian Regional Medical Center launched a new residency program to train future physicians on how to treat patients who have suffered from human trafficking, Central Coast Public Radio reported Sept. 19.

6. St. David's North Austin (Texas) Medical Center launched an OB-GYN residency program, Austin American Statesman reported Aug. 31.