5 systems launching residency programs

Healthcare systems have started residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages.

Here are five:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced $8.5 million in funding toward five graduate medical residencies in the state Aug. 9.

2. Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's new graduate RN residency program, beginning in the fall, made four innovative changes to enhance the program ahead of students' arrival Aug. 1.

3. HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee and University of Central Florida College of Medicine launched their first medical education residency program, ABC affiliate WTXL reported July 12.

4. Summerville (S.C.) Medical Center launched an obstetrics-gynecology residency program under Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Health, which also launched a general surgery residency program, July 1, The Post and Courier reported July 4.

5. Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health launched a new internal medicine residency program in partnership with Vancouver Clinic, The Columbian reported June 28.