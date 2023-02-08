3 Texas hospital staff members injured in alleged assault

Police say a man assaulted three hospital staff members at Navasota (Texas) St. Joseph CHI Hospital on Feb. 7, NBC affiliate KAGS reported.

Officers were called to the hospital around 6:15 a.m. after a report of a patient and medical staff engaged in a physical altercation, according to a Navasota Police Department report.

Security guards assisted the staff until police arrived. The man was transported to Bryan St. Joseph hospital for other health issues. The medical staff were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The police have obtained an arrest warrant for the assaults, the report said.

"The health and safety of our patients and staff is a top priority," Scott Packard, a spokesperson for the health system, said in a statement. "We are reviewing an incident at one of our St. Joseph Health facilities. According to our policy and practice, we are cooperating with the appropriate officials."