25 physician specialties with the most burnout

Burnout and depression have fallen 4 percentage points and 3 percentage points, respectively, in the last year, according to a Jan. 24 Medscape report.

The "Physician Burnout and Depression Report 2024" surveyed 9,226 physicians across 29 specialties between July 5 and Oct. 9.

The report found that overall burnout has decreased in the last year. For women, it went down 7 percentage points compared to a 2-point decrease for men. Of respondents, 83% said their burnout and/or depression mostly or all came from job stress, and 42% said they have felt burnout for more than two years.

Here are physician specialties by reported burnout:

Emergency medicine: 63%

OB-GYN: 53%

Oncology: 53%

Pediatrics: 51%

Family medicine: 51%

Radiology: 51%

Pulmonary medicine: 50%

Anesthesiology: 50%

Gastroenterology: 50%

Internal medicine: 50%

Urology: 49%

Cardiology: 47%

Nephrology: 46%

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 46%

Dermatology: 46%

Critical care: 45%

Surgery, general: 45%

Diabetes and endocrinology: 44%

Neurology: 44%

Orthopedics: 44%

Otolaryngology: 43%

Pathology: 41%

Psychiatry: 39%

Ophthalmology: 39%

Plastic surgery: 37%