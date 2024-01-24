25 physician specialties with the most burnout

Burnout and depression have fallen 4 percentage points and 3 percentage points, respectively, in the last year, according to a Jan. 24 Medscape report.
The "Physician Burnout and Depression Report 2024" surveyed 9,226 physicians across 29 specialties between July 5 and Oct. 9.
The report found that overall burnout has decreased in the last year. For women, it went down 7 percentage points compared to a 2-point decrease for men. Of respondents, 83% said their burnout and/or depression mostly or all came from job stress, and 42% said they have felt burnout for more than two years.
Here are physician specialties by reported burnout:
Emergency medicine: 63%
OB-GYN: 53%
Oncology: 53%
Pediatrics: 51%
Family medicine: 51%
Radiology: 51%
Pulmonary medicine: 50%
Anesthesiology: 50%
Gastroenterology: 50%
Internal medicine: 50%
Urology: 49%
Cardiology: 47%
Nephrology: 46%
Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 46%
Dermatology: 46%
Critical care: 45%
Surgery, general: 45%
Diabetes and endocrinology: 44%
Neurology: 44%
Orthopedics: 44%
Otolaryngology: 43%
Pathology: 41%
Psychiatry: 39%
Ophthalmology: 39%
Plastic surgery: 37%