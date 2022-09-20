20% of pediatricians likely to leave their job in the next year, survey finds

Among surveyed pediatricians, 1 in 5, or 20 percent, indicated plans to leave their job in the next year, and nearly half of those considering leaving in the next five years indicated plans to leave medicine altogether, according to a new report from McKinsey.

The report, released Sept. 15, is based on a survey conducted last December among 451 pediatricians who worked at children's hospitals in the U.S.

Three other findings:

1. Sixty-one percent of pediatricians reported experiencing one or more dimensions of burnout.

2. Survey respondents who identify as female were more likely than those who identify as male to say they are experiencing burnout.

3. The top four reasons pediatricians gave for wanting to leave their job were: "Don't feel listened to or supported at work"; "Family needs and/or other competing life demands"; "Insufficient staffing levels"; and "Demanding nature and intensity of workload."

