$1M gift creates COVID-19 staff morale fund at UC San Francisco

The University of California San Francisco received a $1 million gift to establish a COVID-19 morale support fund for faculty and staff.

The COVID-19 Faculty and Staff Morale Support Fund will provide grants of up to $5,000 for activities that focus on well-being, including remote yoga classes or fitness challenges, seminars on parenting and community-building initiatives.

The fund will also expand the resources available through the UCSF Employee Coping and Resiliency Program, which provides access to resources for employees coping with pandemic-related anxiety and stress.

"This gift is a tangible recognition of how important the well-being and morale of our faculty and staff members is to our ability to care for patients," said Beth Harleman, MD, associate chair for faculty experience in the university's department of medicine.

