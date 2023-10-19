17 highest-paid physician specialties in 2022

Cardiologist was the top-paid physician specialty in 2022, followed by orthopedic surgeon and pediatric surgeon, according to an Oct. 16 report from USA Facts, a nonprofit organization that conducts data analysis.

The report used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to identify 17 specialities among physicians and surgeons and calculate their average annual wages.

The bureau found approximately 816,900 Americans work as physicians or surgeons as of May 2022. The median annual wage was $229,300, nearly five times more than the country's general median wage, which was $46,310.

Here are 17 specialties ranked by their average annual wages:

Cardiologists — $421,330

Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric — $371,400

Pediatric surgeons — $362,970

Surgeons, all other — $347,870

Radiologists — $329,080

Dermatologists — $327,650

Emergency medicine physicians — $316,600

Anesthesiologists — $302,970

OB-GYN — $277,320

Ophthalmologists, except pediatric — $265,450

Neurologists — $255,510

Physician pathologists — $252,850

Psychiatrists — $247,350

Physicians, all other — $238,700

General internal medicine physicians — $225,270

Family medicine physicians — $224,460

Pediatricians, general — $203,240