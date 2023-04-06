15 takeaways from Universal Health Services' annual report

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, one of the nation's largest healthcare providers, released its annual report April 6 detailing its growth, division changes and expansion plans.

The report is based on investments, data and information collected across its 28 inpatient acute care hospitals, 331 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 39 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, and other services across the U.S. Universal Health Services employs 94,000 in 39 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.K.

Here are 15 key takeaways from its 2022 annual report:

Patients

Collectively cared for 3.4 million patients in 2022

Had 7,799,735 total patient days

A total of 770,782 admissions

An average of 31,182 licensed beds

Reduced hospital acquired pressure injuries by 18 percent and falls with injuries by 7 percent

Reduced the length of stay for patients admitted to emergency departments by 26 percent

Had seven hospitals that received an "A" safety grade from The Leapfrog Group

Revenue and investments

Generated $13.4 billion in revenue in 2022, up 6 percent from the year prior

Invested $734 million in equipment, technology, expansions and renovations

Announced a $120 million planned expansion of Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) Medical Center to begin in early 2023

Employees

Saw a 12.3 percent reduction in RN turnover

Reduced spend on contract labor by 64 percent

Hired 24,200 employees and promoted 6,060 employees

60 percent of new hires were considered ethnically diverse

77 percent of new hires were female

The health system's annual meeting to review the report is set for May 17.