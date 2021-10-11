11 physician specialities ranked by female representation

Obstetrics and gynecology is the physician specialty with the greatest female representation while orthopaedic surgery has the least, according to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

The organization released its 2020-2021 Data Resource Book Oct. 11, the most comprehensive resource on data for graduate medical education in the U.S.

Researchers gathered data on the time period between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. There are 12,420 accredited programs in the U.S., with 149,200 active fellows and residents in the programs.

Here is how 11 specialities stacked up in terms of female representation in 2021:

1. Obstetrics and gynecology - 84.6 percent

2. Pediatrics - 71.1 percent

3. Child neurology - 68.7 percent

4. Medical genetics and genomics - 55.9 percent

5. Psychiatry - 49.1 percent

6. Nuclear medicine - 33.3 percent

7. Radiation oncology - 30.5 percent

8. Urology - 28.5 percent

9. Interventional radiology (integrated) - 22.0 percent

10. Neurological surgery - 20.4 percent

11. Orthopaedic surgery - 16.7 percent

Read more here.