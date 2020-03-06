Why CEO candidate pools need more women

When CEO candidate pools had just one woman, she was never picked for the job, according to a study by global leadership consulting firm DDI.

What is more, 52 percent of CEO searches don't have a single female candidate, and just 25 percent of executive candidates and 19 percent of C-level candidates are women. With these numbers, it's no surprise women remain underrepresented in top roles. DDI notes that C-level executives are most commonly plucked from financial or operational functions, rather than IT or human resources.

The study includes 10 years of data on more than 55,000 executive assessments and 1,100 CEO candidates. Its data on women in executive searches is from 250 organizations.

