Tenet board launches committee to advise on environmental, social policies

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has formed a committee of its board of directors to address climate change, energy and natural resources conservation, environmental and supply chain sustainability, human rights and diversity and inclusion, the for-profit hospital operator said March 26.

Richard Fisher, former president and CEO of Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, is chair of the new committee.

Other committee members are:

Meghan FitzGerald, DrPH, adjunct associate professor at New York City-based Columbia University

Richard Mark, chair and president of Ameren Illinois Company

Nadja West, MD, lieutenant general, U.S. Army (Ret.) and 44th surgeon general of the U.S. Army

Ron Rittenmeyer, Tenet Executive Chair and CEO, said in a news release, "While our responsibility lies, first and foremost, with the delivery of excellent medical care that is safe and compassionate, we equally embrace our commitment to cultivate a sustainable environment and an inclusive culture. We believe that our people, operations, facilities management and governance must align properly to generate sustainable business practices for the betterment of all stakeholders we serve."

Tenet said the new committee will guide the board on these issues and play a key part in shaping the company's environmental, social and governance strategy. Among Tenet's environmental, social and governance priorities are environmental sustainability programs and launching a diversity council and employee resource groups.

