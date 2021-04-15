North Carolina health system CEO delays departure to finalize merger

Randolph Health CEO Angela Orth is extending her employment with the Asheboro, N.C.-based system while a merger with American Healthcare Systems is finalized, according to the Triad Business Journal.

Randolph Health, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, entered a merger deal with Roanoke, Va.-based American Healthcare Systems in October. The two organizations are working on finalizing the agreement, which involves American Healthcare acquiring Randolph Health's assets and overseeing its operations.

Randolph Health announced in March that Ms. Orth would be stepping down as CEO April 15. As the system works to complete the transaction, Ms. Orth decided to extend her employment through June 4.

"The people of Randolph County depend on local access to lifesaving, high-quality care, and finalizing the transaction with American Healthcare Systems LLC, offers the best option to secure the future of health care in Randolph County," Ms. Orth said, according to the report.

If the merger with American Healthcare hasn't been finalized by June 4, the system's board will appoint an interim CEO from the advisory team that has been working with Randolph Health, according to the Triad Business Journal.

