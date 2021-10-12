Houston Methodist CEO 'disappointed' in Texas governor's ban on COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Houston Methodist President and CEO Marc Boom, MD, expressed disappointment in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning COVID-19 vaccination mandates throughout the state.

"As the first hospital system in the country to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees and physicians, we are deeply disappointed in the governor's order that tries to prohibit such mandates," Dr. Boom said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We are proud of our employees and physicians, who are 100 percent compliant with our vaccine policy. In doing so, we have fulfilled our sacred obligation to keep our patients safe, putting them first. Not only are our patients safe as a result, but we are able to remain healthy at work and be there for our community when it needs us the most."

Dr. Boom issued the statement Oct. 12 after Mr. Abbott issued an executive order Oct. 11 prohibiting any entity in the state, including private employers, from enforcing mandates.

In his statement, Dr. Boom also expressed concern for other Texas hospitals "that may not be able to continue their mandates now with this executive order. Healthcare workers all have an obligation to safely care for their patients and this order makes that promise harder."

He said Houston Methodist is reviewing the executive order and its possible implications.

Houston Methodist rolled out its mandatory vaccination policy March 31. Nearly all the system's 26,000 employees got vaccinated, but 153 of them either resigned during a two-week suspension period or were terminated June 22 for not complying with the system's mandate.