COVID-19 vaccine protest planned outside home of Kentucky health system CEO

A protest of COVID-19 vaccination requirements is scheduled for Aug. 24 outside the home of Garren Colvin, president and CEO of Edgewood, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Those opposed to vaccination requirements said the protest will be for "forced vax victims," the newspaper reported, citing a "Stop the mandate" Facebook event.

"It's personal when anyone forces anything on your body," a Facebook post from protest organizations stated, according to the Enquirer.

Organizers said the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. demonstration will be peaceful.

Citing their desire to protect patients, visitors, colleagues and communities, hospitals and health systems across the U.S. have announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees, and protests have come in response to them.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare told Becker's it was not releasing any statements about the protest at this time.

