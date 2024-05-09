Bill could slow dissolution of Minnesota system board

A last-minute bill drawn up by the Minnesota House Finance and Policy Committee could create another roadblock for ongoing efforts to dissolve the Hennepin Healthcare System board of directors' oversight of Minneapolis-based Hennepin County Medical Center, the Star Tribune reported May 8.

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners was asked to help remove the system board on April 2 by nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association, healthcare workers from the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, and the Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs.

The request pointed to unimproved working conditions and issues like change to employee benefits that increased employee out-of-pocket costs, which would make it more difficult to recruit and retain workers.

However, not everyone is on board with the push to dissolve.

"What is happening at Hennepin is happening everywhere in healthcare," Meghan Walsh, MD, chief academic and research officer for HCMC, told lawmakers Tuesday, according to the Star Tribune. "Dismantling our leadership structure or removing the people in it will not erase these challenges."

A two-thirds majority vote from the Hennepin County board, which oversees Hennepin Healthcare's budget, would be needed to dissolve the system board and take back both HCMC and other associated health clinics.

While Hennepin County Board Chair Irene Fernando supports the purpose of the Minnesota Legislature's drawn-up bill to help exercise the county board's "longstanding reserved power," she asked that it be completed in collaboration with the county.

"In order to ensure the vitality and sustainability of this critical regional and statewide healthcare asset, the County Board needs to be able to take timely action to address the corporation's performance – with respect to its public mission, its finances, or its workforce – not only when there is criminal conduct or malfeasance," Ms. Fernando said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The county board has not publically shared if it wants to take back HCMC control, the Star Tribune reported.

A financial analysis of HCMC was shared with the board from consultants in April. The board has since scheduled meetings with hospital leaders to better understand the organization's challenges. The meetings will run through June.

Suggested changes to dissolve the system board would need approval prior to the Minnesota Legislature adjourning May 20, the publication said.





