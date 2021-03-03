9 must-reads for business leaders this week
Leadership positions often require constant evolution, reflection and self-awareness. Here is what experts say on how to effectively lead according to research.
The following leadership articles were published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week:
- Offboarding employees can become a valuable resource: 5 takeaways
Companies often spend few resources on the offboarding process of employees. With the labor market resulting in excess layoffs, experts gave five guidelines on how to turn departing employees into a valuable resource in a Harvard Business Review article.
- How Black business leaders turn trauma to triumph: 3 tips
Business leaders need to have certain skills: empathy, perseverance and resourcefulness. Chad Sanders, author of Black Magic: What Black Leaders Learned from Trauma and Triumph, said Black business leaders can learn from adverse experiences and take advantage of it.
- How business leaders can think beyond the pandemic: 4 tips
Leading a team and satisfying consumers in a crisis may be difficult, but it can provide learning opportunities, fostering growth and progress. Three CFOs from Dell, Square and Wayfair give four tips on how they're strategizing for beyond the pandemic.
- 6 guidelines for CEOs on returning to the office
Vaccinations are rolling out and COVID-19 infection rates are curbing, leading to pressures on CEOs on how to return to the office. CEO adviser Dan Ciampa gave six guidelines to returning to the office.
- 3 tips to avoid mishandling employee activism
As employee activism rises, mishandling it can be damaging for business leaders and companies. While many companies navigate how to respond, experts gave guidelines on what to avoid when navigating employee activism.
- Business leaders' guide to applying internal competition
Internal competition followed by a period of collaboration may be most effective at bringing new ideas forward, according to a recent study published in SSRN.
- 'Zoom fatigue': 4 causes, and solutions for leaders to know
Zoom and other online conferencing platforms can be psychologically tiring, researchers found in the first study to deconstruct Zoom. Here are four scientifically-backed ways Zoom causes fatigue and how to avoid it.
- 3 ways business leaders can better motivate their employees than financial targets
Financial targets are a driver for employee motivation, but overemphasizing them can be harmful for morale, performance and long-term strategy. Research suggests three better ways to motivate employees.
- CEO confidence hits 17-year high: 4 takeaways
CEOs are the most confident they have been since 2004, according to The Conference Board's "Measure of CEO Confidence" in the first quarter of 2021.
