4 hospital execs named to national leadership boards

There have been four hospital executives elected to serve on national hospital leadership boards this year, including three hospital CEOs and one COO.

Four recent hospital executives named to national healthcare boards:

The Healthcare Leadership Council, a national group of organizations across all healthcare sectors, named Barry Arbuckle, PhD, president and CEO of Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare, as its new chair.



The National Center for Healthcare Leadership, a nonprofit that strategizes evidence-based leadership practices, chose Leon Haley Jr., MD, to serve as a board member. Dr. Haley is CEO of University of Florida Health Jacksonville, vice president for health affairs and dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville, and a professor of emergency medicine.



NCHL named Jessica Melton, COO of Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital, to serve as a new board member in addition to Dr. Haley.



The American Hospital Association elected a new board of trustees member: Russ Gronewold, CEO of Bryan Health, a five-hospital health system based in Lincoln, Neb.

More articles on leadership and management:

Meet 6 Black female physicians, health advocates at the helm of the COVID-19 fight

Children's Minnesota appoints most diverse board to date

Michigan hospital CEO remembered for his natural leadership abilities, honesty



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.