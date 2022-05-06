8 firsts for women in leadership positions at their healthcare organizations

Several women in recent months became the first woman or woman of color to hold various executive roles at their respective organizations.

Here are eight of them:



Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Donna Basden, BSN, was named CEO of Boulder (Colo.) Medical Center. Ms. Basden is the first permanent female CEO in Boulder Medical Center's more than 70-year history.

2. Ngozi Ezike, MD, was tapped as the new president and CEO of Sinai Chicago, the city's largest private safety-net health system. Dr. Ezike will begin her new role June 13, becoming the first Black woman to lead the organization.

3. Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital named Mary Maples interim president and CEO, according to a March 21 news release. She is the first woman to hold that position at the organization, a media representative told Becker's.

4. Elizabeth Jaekle was selected as the first executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

5. Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic also named Koryn Johnston, DO, the organization's first chief patient experience officer April 27.

6. Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., named Jennifer Snow, MD, its first chief medical officer and system director of pediatrics.

7. Priority Health named Shannon Wilson its first vice president of population health and health equity April 20.

8. CareFirst tapped Djinge Lindsay, MD, on March 24 as its first director of public health.