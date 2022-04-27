Guthrie names 1st chief patient experience officer

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic named Koryn Johnston, DO, the organization's first chief patient experience officer April 27.

Dr. Johnston joined the Guthrie Medical Group in 2014 as a family medicine physician. She has served as the system's physician liaison for patient experience since 2020.

"Dr. Johnston brings expertise and a fresh approach to patient-focused care," said Edmund Sabanegh, president and CEO of the Guthrie Clinic. "This is a historic position and reflects Guthrie's unwavering commitment to being a patient-first organization."