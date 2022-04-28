Baptist Children's taps 1st chief medical officer 

Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., named Jennifer Snow, MD, its first chief medical officer and system director of pediatrics, ABC 24 reported April 27.

Dr. Snow was previously medical director of pediatric critical care at the hospital.

"It is my pleasure to appoint Dr. Snow as chief medical officer and system director of pediatrics for Baptist Children's Hospital," said Kevin Hammeran, CEO and administrator of Baptist Children's Hospital. "She's an invaluable member of our team, and we appreciate her passion for pediatrics and commitment to patient care."