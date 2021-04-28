10 must-reads for healthcare leaders this week

From fighting hospital closures in rural communities to CEOs taking a one-on-one approach to combating vaccine hesitancy, here are 10 must-reads for healthcare leaders this week.

The following articles were articles published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week:

'Like hand-to-hand combat': Florida health system battles vaccine hesitancy 1 employee at a time

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System has had to go beyond typical efforts to get its staff and community vaccinated with various demographics in the community being vaccine-hesitant.

What 7 hospitals are doing to convince vaccine skeptics to get the vaccine

Hospitals are trying different strategies to convince vaccine skeptics to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Here are six strategies they are implementing.

8 ways rural Pennsylvania hospitals are getting vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves

Two rural hospitals in the Pittsburgh area have partnered to implement eight strategies to convince the community it is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

6 paradoxes healthcare leaders are facing in the post-pandemic digital era

Researchers from PricewaterhouseCoopers examined Cleveland Clinic, Philips and other leading companies and found leaders are facing six paradoxes in the post-pandemic era, according to an April 23 Harvard Business Review article.

Family medicine, oncology see most burnout + 5 other study findings from Mayo, KLAS

Researchers from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, KLAS and seven other healthcare organizations surveyed more than 25,000 physicians on how their job duties correlate with feeling burned out, in an April 21 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association.

What healthcare leaders can learn about vaccine hesitancy from 1,007 Americans

As hospital leaders continue to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other vaccine-related resources, addressing concerns about the Johnson & Johnson shot may be a key consideration to help get more Americans inoculated, a Washington Post-ABC News poll suggests.

What hospital leaders can learn from 16 key findings from recent healthcare polls

Healthcare leaders can learn from 16 takeaways from six surveys on what is going on in the healthcare industry. From vaccine hesitancy to overworked pharmacists, here is what healthcare leaders should know.

Rural Texas hospital CEO fights to reopen it as state faces most closures in US

There have been 24 rural hospital closures in Texas since the start of 2004. This is how one small East Texas hospital CEO is fighting to reopen its doors, according to an April 22 PBS report.

Mass General, Rush + 7 hospitals' recent initiatives for health equity

Hospitals are taking a hands-on approach in healthcare equity by launching formal equity leadership teams and engaging in community outreach.



What healthcare leaders can learn from 3,700 patients on affording care they need

Eighteen percent of adults in the U.S. — about 46 million people — said if they needed access to quality healthcare today, they would not be able to afford it, a recent West Health and Gallup study found.

