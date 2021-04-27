What 7 hospitals are doing to convince vaccine skeptics to get the vaccine

Hospitals are trying different strategies to convince vaccine skeptics to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Six strategies hospitals and health systems are implementing:



1. One-on-one outreach in the hospital and community.

Mitchell Katz, MD, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, said he was focusing on personal outreach, such as one-on-one conversations, to boost vaccination rates in his community.



David Verinder, CEO of Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System, told Becker's he speaks with his staff directly about their vaccine concerns. For example, Mr. Verinder said he spoke with a nurse who said she wanted to start a family shortly but had heard the vaccine was tied to infertility. In this scenario, Mr. Verinder asked her if she could speak with James Fiorica, MD, the health system's CMO and a gynecologist.

2. Using media to spread the word.

Monongahela (Pa.) Valley Hospital is publishing op-eds in the media to discuss vaccines from expert perspectives.

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has physicians "talking at anything that we can get a microphone in front of [and is] on the local news every night," Mr. Verinder said.



3. Combatting COVID-19 misinformation.

Washington (Pa.) Health System is having a public town hall so physicians, pharmacists and nurses can provide honest and transparent answers on the vaccine.



Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health is asking clinicians to call out any inaccurate information immediately as false, and redirect the communications to focus on the facts.

4. Making it as easy as possible.

Washington Health System is opening its vaccine clinics to walk-ins to make them more flexible to the community. It will begin opening some clinics April 29.

Mon Valley Hospital is distributing fliers to local physician offices with step-by-step instructions on how to schedule a vaccination appointment.



5. Increased partnerships.

Cleveland Clinic and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic are leading a new national campaign — alongside 58 other health systems — to encourage adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



Washington Health System and Mon Valley Hospital have partnered with their local chamber of commerces in vaccine campaigns.



6. Investing in advertisements.

The Sarasota health system started doing things it never has done before: paying for advertisements to promote public health. The health system is paying for advertisements featuring community leaders of a variety of demographics to speak in public service announcements.

Mon Valley Hospital is using electronic billboards and other forms of advertisement to advertise the vaccine in a positive light.

