Ball back in Democrats' court after Biden's CMS nomination delayed

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., must now file a discharge petition for the nomination of President Joe Biden's pick to lead CMS to go before the full Senate, Politico Pulse reported April 23.

The Senate Committee on Finance voted April 22 to advance the nomination of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to serve as CMS administrator, according to Bloomberg Law.

The 14-14 vote was along party lines after Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he would block the nomination after the Biden administration's decision April 16 to revoke billions in Texas Medicaid funding. Federal officials rescinded approval of Texas' Section 1115 waiver, which would have extended reimbursement to hospitals in the state for uncompensated care through Sept. 30, 2030.

With the committee deadlocked, a discharge petition would allow the nomination to leave the committee and go before the full Senate.

If the Senate confirms her nomination, Ms. Brooks-LaSure will be the first Black woman to lead CMS.

