Biden's pick to run CMS: 5 things to know about Chiquita Brooks-LaSure

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure is President Joe Biden's pick to lead CMS, according to Politico, which cites four sources familiar with the decision.

Here are five things to know about Ms. Brooks-LaSure:

1. If her nomination is confirmed by the Senate, Ms. Brooks-LaSure will be the first Black woman to be CMS administrator.

2. She serves as managing director of consulting firm Manatt Health. In that role, she provides policy analysis and advice to clients on regulatory and legislative changes to private insurance, Medicaid and Medicare.

3. During the Obama administration, Ms. Brooks-LaSure was deputy director for policy at the CMS Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight. She also served as director of coverage policy within HHS.

4. When she was part of the Democratic staff for the U.S. House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee, she worked with House leaders to pass several healthcare laws, including the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008 and the ACA.

5. Ms. Brooks-LaSure began her career as a program examiner and lead Medicaid analyst for the Office of Management and Budget.

