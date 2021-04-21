Biden's pick to lead CMS on hold after billions in Texas Medicaid funding revoked

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is holding up President Joe Biden's pick to lead CMS after the Biden administration revoked billions in Texas Medicaid funding, The Hill and Politico Pulse reported.

Mr. Cornyn said he would block the nomination of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to serve as CMS administrator after the Biden administration's decision April 16 to rescind approval of Texas' Section 1115 waiver, according to the reports. The waiver would have extended reimbursement to hospitals in the state for uncompensated care through Sept. 30, 2030.

Mr. Cornyn has "requested additional information from the nominee and the administration about how they plan to ensure our most vulnerable Texans don't lose their healthcare because of their actions," a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill April 20.

According to an April 21 report from Politico Pulse, the Senate Committee on Finance will vote on Ms. Brooks-LaSure's candidacy April 22, although Mr. Cornyn could delay a full Senate vote on her nomination.

If the Senate confirms her nomination, Ms. Brooks-LaSure will be the first Black woman to lead CMS.

