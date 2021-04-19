10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking COOs over the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Broward Health Medical Center (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

2. Catawba (Va.) Hospital

3. Northwest Florida Community Hospital (Chipley)

4. Vermilion Behavioral Health Systems (Lafayette, La.)

5. Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

6. CHI Memorial Chattanooga (Tenn.)

7. Lovelace Women's Hospital (Albuquerque, N.M.)

8. McPherson (Kan.) Center for Health

9. Ascension Health Alliance (Southfield, Mass.)

10. Raleigh General Hospital (Beckley, W.V.)

