Biden administration's HHS team grows: 10 appointees to know

President Joe Biden's HHS made 10 new appointments to its team, the department said April 27.

1. Cynthia Palafox was named director of scheduling and advance in the HHS Office of the Secretary.



2. Karuna Seshasai was named executive secretary in the HHS Office of the Secretary.



3. Alia Schechter is special assistant to the HHS secretary.

4. Carrie Pugh was named director of external affairs in the HHS Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs.

5. Tericka Lambert is director of digital engagement in the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs.

6. Rose Sullivan was named principal deputy assistant secretary for legislation in the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Legislation.

7. Arsenio Mataka is senior adviser for health equity and climate in the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health.

8. Kathryn "Kate" Wolff is senior adviser in the Administration for Children and Families.

9. Hannah Katch is senior adviser with CMS.

10. Erica Jefferson was named FDA associate commissioner for external affairs.

