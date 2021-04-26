Biden picks nominee for HHS mental health, substance use post

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, PhD, to serve as HHS assistant secretary for mental health and substance use, the White House said.

Ms. Delphin-Rittmon is commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, as well as associate professor adjunct of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn.

Before becoming commissioner in 2015, Dr. Delphin-Rittmon was deputy commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, which serves more than 110,000 adults in the state. She also was senior policy adviser in the department and director of the department's Office of Multicultural Health Equity.

At the federal level, Ms. Delphin-Rittmon was a senior adviser to the administrator of the HHS Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration under former President Barack Obama.

