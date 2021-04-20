60 top health systems urge public to 'get the vaccine to save lives' in new campaign

Cleveland Clinic and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic are leading a new national campaign alongside 58 other top health systems to encourage adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The "Get the Vaccine to Save Lives" campaign aims to communicate to the public that vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary to achieve herd immunity and return to normal activities. With the initiative, the coalition of hospitals and health systems hopes to reach adults who are hesitant to receive a vaccine, including minority racial and ethnic groups and people living in rural communities.

"We're asking people to talk to their healthcare providers if they have questions and then get vaccinated," Mayo Clinic President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia, MD, said in the April 20 news release. "The vaccine is our strongest asset to end the pandemic, and I urge everyone who is eligible to get whichever vaccine you're first offered to save lives."

The nationwide campaign includes print and digital advertising, media outreach, social media, an awareness video and an informational website. Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic worked with Ethos Creative Group to develop the campaign and received complimentary resources from Facebook, YouTube, The New York Times and USA Today, among others.

Here are the 60 hospitals and health systems participating in the campaign:

1. AdventHealth

2. Adventist Health

3. Allegheny Health Network

4. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

5. Arizona Medical Association

6. Ascension St. Vincent's

7. Atrium Health

8. Banner Health

9. Baptist Health South Florida

10. Baylor Scott & White Health

11. Beaumont Health

12. BJC HealthCare

13. Brooks Rehabilitation

14. Broward Health

15. Centura Health

16. Cleveland Clinic

17. Einstein Healthcare Network

18. Emory Healthcare

19. Essentia Health

20. Hackensack Meridian

21. HonorHealth

22. Intermountain Healthcare

23. Lee Health

24. Mass General Brigham

25. Mayo Clinic

26. McLaren St. Luke's

27. MedStar Health

28. Memorial Healthcare System

29. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

30. Mercy Health

31. Michigan Medicine

32. Monument Health

33. NCH Healthcare System

34. Nicklaus Children's Health System

35. NorthShore University HealthSystem

36. Northwestern Medicine

37. Norton Healthcare

38. PeaceHealth

39. Piedmont Healthcare

40. ProMedica

41. Renown Health

42. Rush University Medical Center Chicago

43. Southwestern Health Resources

44. Spectrum Health

45. Summit Health

46. Texas Health

47. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The James Cancer Hospital

48. The Toledo Clinic

49. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

50. ThedaCare

51. UC Health (Cincinnati)

52. UNC Health

53. University Hospitals

54. University of Chicago Medicine

55. University of Iowa Health Care

56. UT Southwestern Medical Center

57. The University of Toledo Medical Center

58. Virtua Health

59. WellSpan Health

60. Yale New Haven Health

