60 top health systems urge public to 'get the vaccine to save lives' in new campaign
Cleveland Clinic and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic are leading a new national campaign alongside 58 other top health systems to encourage adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The "Get the Vaccine to Save Lives" campaign aims to communicate to the public that vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary to achieve herd immunity and return to normal activities. With the initiative, the coalition of hospitals and health systems hopes to reach adults who are hesitant to receive a vaccine, including minority racial and ethnic groups and people living in rural communities.
"We're asking people to talk to their healthcare providers if they have questions and then get vaccinated," Mayo Clinic President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia, MD, said in the April 20 news release. "The vaccine is our strongest asset to end the pandemic, and I urge everyone who is eligible to get whichever vaccine you're first offered to save lives."
The nationwide campaign includes print and digital advertising, media outreach, social media, an awareness video and an informational website. Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic worked with Ethos Creative Group to develop the campaign and received complimentary resources from Facebook, YouTube, The New York Times and USA Today, among others.
Here are the 60 hospitals and health systems participating in the campaign:
1. AdventHealth
2. Adventist Health
3. Allegheny Health Network
4. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
5. Arizona Medical Association
6. Ascension St. Vincent's
7. Atrium Health
8. Banner Health
9. Baptist Health South Florida
10. Baylor Scott & White Health
11. Beaumont Health
12. BJC HealthCare
13. Brooks Rehabilitation
14. Broward Health
15. Centura Health
16. Cleveland Clinic
17. Einstein Healthcare Network
18. Emory Healthcare
19. Essentia Health
20. Hackensack Meridian
21. HonorHealth
22. Intermountain Healthcare
23. Lee Health
24. Mass General Brigham
25. Mayo Clinic
26. McLaren St. Luke's
27. MedStar Health
28. Memorial Healthcare System
29. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
30. Mercy Health
31. Michigan Medicine
32. Monument Health
33. NCH Healthcare System
34. Nicklaus Children's Health System
35. NorthShore University HealthSystem
36. Northwestern Medicine
37. Norton Healthcare
38. PeaceHealth
39. Piedmont Healthcare
40. ProMedica
41. Renown Health
42. Rush University Medical Center Chicago
43. Southwestern Health Resources
44. Spectrum Health
45. Summit Health
46. Texas Health
47. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The James Cancer Hospital
48. The Toledo Clinic
49. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
50. ThedaCare
51. UC Health (Cincinnati)
52. UNC Health
53. University Hospitals
54. University of Chicago Medicine
55. University of Iowa Health Care
56. UT Southwestern Medical Center
57. The University of Toledo Medical Center
58. Virtua Health
59. WellSpan Health
60. Yale New Haven Health
