7 recent hospital, health system chief marketing officer and CXO moves

The following hospital and health system chief marketing officer and chief patient experience officer moves have been reported in the past six months.

1. William "Skip" Hidlay began a new position in November as the chief communications and marketing officer at Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

2. Renton, Wash.-based Providence tapped Michelle Edwards, DNP, MSN, as its first chief experience officer. In her new role, which she began Jan. 11, Dr. Edwards oversees patient experience while focusing on patient digital access and navigation.

3. In December, Mendy Goonan joined Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare as chief patient experience officer.

4. Vinitia Mathews, PhD, was named senior vice president and chief diversity and patient experience officer for Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health in February.

5. Karen Utley, RN, retired from her role as chief patient experience officer of Jackson-based West Tennessee Healthcare March 12 after a 44-year healthcare career.

6. Linda McHugh was chosen as chief experience and people officer of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health in April.

7. Jan Cosby Adams, the longtime chief marketing officer of Warren-based Ascension Michigan, is leaving Ascension Michigan's parent company, St. Louis-based Ascension in June.

