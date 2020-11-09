UChicago Medicine marketing lead leaves for new role at Ohio State

William "Skip" Hidlay began a new position as the chief communications and marketing officer at Columbus-based The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, he disclosed in a Nov. 9 LinkedIn post.

Mr. Hidlay has over a decade of experience leading hospital marketing efforts, previously serving as the head of the marketing department at UChicago Medicine and Wichita, Kansas-based Via Christi Health.

In his new role, Mr. Hidlay will manage strategic communications and digital strategy for The Ohio State University's seven health science colleges and its medical center, including its comprehensive cancer center and oncology hospital, research institute and growing ambulatory network.

"I am excited to begin this new chapter in my career, working with the great marketing, communications and digital team at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and health system," Mr. Hidlay wrote in his post.

