Google commits $250M in ad grants for COVID-19 vaccine PSAs: 5 details

Google is committing $250 million in advertising grants to government and public health organizations to fund 2.5 billion vaccine-related public service announcements.

In an April 15 blog post, Google's chief health officer, Karen DeSalvo, MD, said, "Overcoming the pandemic will require a coordinated effort on a global scale."

Five things to know about Google's COVID-19 commitments:

Google will provide 250,000 COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need.



It is providing $2.5 million in grants to U.S. community organizations that serve rural communities and communities of color. The funding will go toward efforts like pop-up vaccination sites.



The tech giant will commit an additional $250 million in advertising grants to connect communities to vaccine PSAs, bringing its total contribution to more than $800 million.



In one example, Google will partner with UnidosUS on a bilingual vaccine campaign to reach millions of people in cities like Miami, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.



Dr. DeSalvo said Google has conducted research with the World Health Organization on what information improves confidence in vaccines and governments, to use this information in PSA campaigns.

