Walgreens, ATTN to broadcast vaccination special featuring Bidens, Obamas & more

Walgreens teamed up with media company ATTN to produce an hour-long primetime variety special aimed at educating Americans about COVID-19 vaccines and encouraging them to receive the shots once they're available.

The “Roll Up Your Sleeves" special will air April 18 on NBC, and viewers will hear from a mix of public health and policy leaders, as well as dozens of celebrities.

President Joe Biden will address Americans about how receiving COVID-19 vaccines is a crucial step in ending the pandemic, and former President Barack Obama will also make an appearance encouraging Americans to receive vaccines, accompanied by former NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Former first lady Michelle Obama will speak about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines alongside entertainers Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Faith Hill.

Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will be interviewed by actor Matthew McConaughey about how to separate COVID-19 vaccine misinformation from facts.

