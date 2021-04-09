The 4 different types of vaccine-hesitant people marketers should know how to reach

Healthcare organizations and local governments across the country are launching ad campaigns to reach vaccine-hesitant Americans, as the U.S. could reach a point when it has more COVID-19 vaccine doses than willing recipients as early as the end of April.

Health equity nonprofit Surgo Ventures Surgo Ventures surveyed 1,670 Americans ages 18 and older about their hesitancy to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from March 18-25. Based on the respondents' reported worries and beliefs, below are three tips for communicating to four different vaccine-hesitant audiences:

For Americans who are apprehensive about getting a COVID-19 vaccine because they are concerned about cost and time barriers, healthcare marketers should emphasize that the vaccine scheduling and administration process is simple and free.



For people who distrust American government and healthcare systems, and are unsure about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, communications should feature community messengers and accessible locations, as well as emphasize the importance of greater health equity.



For Americans who believe conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines, healthcare marketing campaigns should show trusted figures communicating COVID-19 benefits compared to its risks.



For people who are waiting to see how inoculation plays out for others before they receive a COVID-19 vaccine, communications should emphasize the clinical data behind COVID-19 vaccines' safety and efficacy.

