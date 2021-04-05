Why physicians, nurses are the most effective messengers for COVID-19 vaccine uptake

Healthcare workers' testimonials and encouragement to receive COVID-19 vaccines may be the best way to reach the country's vaccine-hesitant population, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

With COVID-19 vaccine supply shortages becoming less of an issue, vaccine hesitancy may become the most imposing threat to widespread COVID-19 immunity in the country. The COVID-19 vaccine surpluses that are emerging in hundreds of counties could mean the U.S. is moving toward a point in its vaccination effort in which the unvaccinated population does not trust the shot.

According to KFF research released in January, 8 in 10 Americans turn to their physicians as the ones they trust the most when deciding whether to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

KFF research published March 19 showed that nearly 9 in 10 physicians — and nurses with graduate degrees — reported being vaccinated against COVID-19 or planning to get the shot. Eighty-six percent of healthcare workers with a bachelor's degree and 68 percent of healthcare workers with an associate's degree said the same. KFF argued messaging from these healthcare workers, especially ones who treat patients, could be the most effective path to get more Americans vaccinated.

