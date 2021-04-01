3 things to know about HHS' COVID-19 vaccine ad campaign, leadership group

HHS on April 1 launched a $10 million ad campaign encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a way to end the pandemic and return to normal life.

Three details:

HHS will air four new ads in April, two officials told CNN. They will use the department's "We Can Do This" slogan and will focus on promoting COVID-19 vaccine confidence, especially among Black and Latinx Americans. The ads will air on cable and broadcast networks, and HHS has made multimillion-dollar ad buys in Black and Spanish-language media platforms for the campaign.



HHS and the CDC are rolling out Facebook profile picture frames for users who received or plan to receive their COVID-19 vaccine to encourage their friends and family to do the same.



Nearly 300 organizations — including medical organizations, rural groups, sports leagues and unions — have signed up to be a part of the COVID-19 Community Corps, a network of community volunteers to boost Americans' trust in COVID-19 vaccines. HHS and the CDC will oversee the initiative, providing volunteers with weekly fact sheets and talking points to promote on social media and distribute within their networks. Volunteers will also participate in virtual events and eventually host their own vaccination drives.

More articles on digital marketing:

HHS invests $50M in federal health insurance ad campaign

6 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

What this Temple Health physician tells patients who believe online medical misinformation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.