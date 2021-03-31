HHS invests $50M in federal health insurance ad campaign

HHS is spending $50 million on an ad campaign raising awareness of how the $1.9 trillion the American Rescue Plan President Joe Biden recently signed into law expands the subsidies available under the Affordable Care Act for comprehensive health insurance, NBC News reported.

The ad campaign will begin April 1, the day the new subsidies go into effect.

The American Rescue Plan increases subsidies for Americans who are already eligible for the Affordable Care Act and offers new aid for those who were previously ineligible because their incomes were deemed too high. Americans who earn up to $19,000 a year will now be able to sign up for a typical plan with no monthly payment. Those earning more than $51,000 a year could be offered premiums discounted by as much as $1,000 a month in the country’s most costly markets. The new subsidies are slated to expire in two years.

The ad campaign seeks to make Americans aware of the more affordable plans they can purchase as well as remind them that the U.S. extended the enrollment period to Aug. 15.

Ads will appear across digital, television, email, radio, social media and streaming platforms. The campaign plans to target Americans who are uninsured, recently lost coverage, speak Spanish or struggle with healthcare access.

More articles on digital marketing:

6 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

5 healthcare marketing legal cases in the past 6 months

What this Temple Health physician tells patients who believe online medical misinformation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.