6 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

Below is a roundup of marketing campaigns recently launched by health systems, nonprofits and state and local governments.

Michigan's health department launched a $900,000 ad campaign to connect drug users to harm reduction resources, such as counseling and naloxone kits. The campaign features former drug users sharing how they used such resources to recover from addiction.



AdTechCares, an organization that was formed to combat COVID-19 misinformation, and the Veterans Coalition for Vaccination rolled out their "Call to Arms" campaign encouraging all Americans to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.



Livonia, Mich-based Trinity Health launched its $1.6 million "It Starts Here" campaign, which focuses on encouraging people of color to receive their COVID-19 vaccines through radio and social media ads.



The Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County rolled out their "Back to Life" campaign, which uses billboards, public service announcements, flyers and social media posts to encourage Black residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.



Clergy leaders from nine different Black churches in the Chicago area filmed segments for a video campaign on COVID-19 vaccines' safety and efficacy that will be rolled out at about 500 Black churches during Easter weekend services.



Philadelphia rolled out its $1.5 million "Let's Vax Up, Philly!" campaign, which encourages residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

More articles on digital marketing:

5 healthcare marketing legal cases in the past 6 months

Google, Facebook & Twitter CEOs defend actions taken to block misinformation

7 companies offering free goods, services to vaccinated customers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.