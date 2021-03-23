7 companies offering free goods, services to vaccinated customers

National brands and independent businesses alike are encouraging Americans to receive COVID-19 vaccines by offering free and discounted goods and services to people who can prove they've been vaccinated.

Below are seven businesses that have launched such promotions:

More articles on digital marketing:

Verily's stop-loss health insurance company rebrands

Facebook: Small groups play big role in fueling vaccine hesitancy

Walmart, CVS & Walgreens pharmacists participate in Ad Council’s vaccine education campaign

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.