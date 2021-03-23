7 companies offering free goods, services to vaccinated customers
National brands and independent businesses alike are encouraging Americans to receive COVID-19 vaccines by offering free and discounted goods and services to people who can prove they've been vaccinated.
Below are seven businesses that have launched such promotions:
- Krispy Kreme is offering anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card a free original glazed doughnut per day, no purchase required.
- Lyft is providing 60 million free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
- Uber is also providing free or discounted transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
- StarMetro buses is offering older residents in Tallahassee, Fla., free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites.
- The Village Tap, a bar in Chicago, is giving $10 gift cards to the first 1,000 people who prove they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Oak & Reel, an upscale Italian restaurant in Detroit, is offering 50 percent off dine-in bills for customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Chicopee, Mass.-based Rumbleseat Bar & Grille is offering 20 percent off food for vaccinated costumes on Mondays.
More articles on digital marketing:
Verily's stop-loss health insurance company rebrands
Facebook: Small groups play big role in fueling vaccine hesitancy
Walmart, CVS & Walgreens pharmacists participate in Ad Council’s vaccine education campaign
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.