Walmart, CVS & Walgreens pharmacists participate in Ad Council’s vaccine education campaign

The Ad Council's "It's Up To You" campaign on March 18 released public service announcements in which pharmacists from Walmart, CVS and Walgreens address common questions about COVID-19 vaccination.

The Ad Council and the CDC teamed up Feb. 25 to launch the "It's Up To You" campaign, seeking to make Americans feel prepared and confident about getting vaccinated. The campaign's previous round of PSAs featured four former U.S. presidents and their spouses getting vaccinated and encouraging Americans to do the same.

The latest round of PSAs comes after Ad Council research revealed Americans find their pharmacists to be one of the most reliable sources for information on COVID-19 vaccines.

The new PSAs are meant to educate Americans as well as help pharmacists prepare to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions from their own patients. The PSAs will be disseminated through targeted donated media placements to reach pharmacists.

More articles on digital marketing:

How Renown, Beaumont & UCHealth let patients know their data is safe

Verily's stop-loss health insurance company rebrands

5 ways Facebook plans to help people get COVID-19 vaccinations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.