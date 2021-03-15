5 ways Facebook plans to help people get COVID-19 vaccinations
Facebook is launching initiatives to connect users worldwide to COVID-19 vaccine appointments, CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined in a March 15 news release.
Five key measures the tech giant plans to take:
- Facebook will launch a tool that shows users where they can get vaccinated and gives them a link to make an appointment. The tool will be in the site's Covid Information Center, which will appear in users' news feeds.
- The Covid Information Center will be featured and prominently displayed on Instagram.
- Facebook will work with local governments and health departments to expand WhatsApp chatbots to help people register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
- The company will include a label that shows more information from the World Health Organization on all posts about COVID-19 vaccines.
- Facebook will make more resources available to public officials to help them make informed decisions about the vaccine rollout, including real-time aggregate trends in COVID-19 vaccinations, data on vaccine acceptance and confidence and reasons for vaccine hesitancy.
