5 ways Facebook plans to help people get COVID-19 vaccinations

Facebook is launching initiatives to connect users worldwide to COVID-19 vaccine appointments, CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined in a March 15 news release.

Five key measures the tech giant plans to take:

Facebook will launch a tool that shows users where they can get vaccinated and gives them a link to make an appointment. The tool will be in the site's Covid Information Center, which will appear in users' news feeds.



The Covid Information Center will be featured and prominently displayed on Instagram.



Facebook will work with local governments and health departments to expand WhatsApp chatbots to help people register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.



The company will include a label that shows more information from the World Health Organization on all posts about COVID-19 vaccines.



Facebook will make more resources available to public officials to help them make informed decisions about the vaccine rollout, including real-time aggregate trends in COVID-19 vaccinations, data on vaccine acceptance and confidence and reasons for vaccine hesitancy.

