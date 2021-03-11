4 former U.S. presidents join forces to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

The Ad Council's "It's Up To You" campaign on March 11 released public service announcements in which former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter encourage Americans to receive COVID-19 vaccines once they're eligible.

The Ad Council and the CDC teamed up Feb. 25 to launch the "It's Up To You" campaign, seeking to make Americans feel prepared and confident about getting vaccinated.

The public service announcements, which will appear nationwide across television and digital media platforms, feature the four former presidents discussing the moments they have missed during the pandemic and are eager to return to, as well as the importance of COVID-19 vaccines in protecting public health. They also show the former presidents and their spouses receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

More articles on digital marketing:

